Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PSNL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $36.61 on Monday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,593.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Personalis by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

