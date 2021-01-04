NIO’s (NIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.
NIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.77.
Shares of NIO opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $57.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
