NIO’s (NIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Shares of NIO opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Analysts predict that NIO will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

