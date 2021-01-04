Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Receives €6.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.81 ($8.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.75 ($10.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of KCO opened at €8.01 ($9.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of €8.68 ($10.21). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.38 and a 200-day moving average of €5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

