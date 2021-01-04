Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $706,115.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00492636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.