Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNFP. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $64.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after buying an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 824,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

