Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

