Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $18.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RF. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after acquiring an additional 536,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after acquiring an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

