Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

Shares of COF opened at $98.85 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold a total of 351,867 shares of company stock worth $28,789,530 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

