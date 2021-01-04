Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Convatec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Convatec Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Convatec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Convatec Group alerts:

CNVVY opened at $11.13 on Monday. Convatec Group has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.