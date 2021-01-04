Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT Raised to $12.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENDP. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.31. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

