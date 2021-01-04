Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) & SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Financial Survey

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.5% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arrow Financial and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arrow Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.39%. SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Financial and SmartFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $138.31 million 3.35 $37.47 million $2.43 12.31 SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.23 $26.55 million $1.68 10.80

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arrow Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 26.71% 12.14% 1.10% SmartFinancial 17.47% 7.40% 0.88%

Summary

Arrow Financial beats SmartFinancial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.