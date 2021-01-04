CaixaPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 64.8% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $169,339.61 and approximately $31.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00126974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00541992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00147315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00288185 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00050523 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CXPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.