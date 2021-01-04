ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 129% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $109,568.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00285520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.25 or 0.01282636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001786 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,689,708 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

