DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $222,322.67 and approximately $488.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00301497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $659.04 or 0.02149518 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.