Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0549

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $55,258.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,484.52 or 0.99428180 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008646 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018448 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002593 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011377 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00042004 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000245 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.