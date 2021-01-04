Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0549

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $55,258.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X Token Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,647,139 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

