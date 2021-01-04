Wabash National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $912.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

