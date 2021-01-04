Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.