V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Shares of VFC opened at $85.41 on Monday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,309,000. FMR LLC grew its position in V.F. by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

