Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 366.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

