The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL opened at $266.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after buying an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,137 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.