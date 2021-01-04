The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.