The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $199.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $221.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.45.

The Boeing stock opened at $214.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

