Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

