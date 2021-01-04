Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. BidaskClub downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

NYSE:NWL opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

