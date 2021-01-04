Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.