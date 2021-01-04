Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €48.00 Price Target

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.19 ($44.93).

ETR:UTDI opened at €34.43 ($40.51) on Monday. United Internet AG has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.08.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

