Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $153.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.14.

EXPE stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $542,132,000 after buying an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $56,792,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

