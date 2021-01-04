Barclays Upgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to “Overweight”

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

ALLY stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 321.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 339,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 258,949 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

