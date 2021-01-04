Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $24.28 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

