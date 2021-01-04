Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target at $39.45

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NOVA opened at $45.13 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

