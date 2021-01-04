Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Roche by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
