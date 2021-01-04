Brokerages Set Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) PT at $64.33

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

