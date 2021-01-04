Brokerages Set Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT at $4.00

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.77. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $116,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,818,205 shares in the company, valued at $41,402,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,779 shares of company stock worth $846,559 over the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

