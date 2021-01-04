NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 155 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 155 ($2.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The company has a market capitalization of £19.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.31.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

