Brokerages Set AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Target Price at $46.67

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

ALVR opened at $38.44 on Friday. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $30,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $16,942,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $12,293,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $6,876,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

