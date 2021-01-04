Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $20.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages have commented on PFHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. Professional has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Analysts forecast that Professional will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Professional by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Professional by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Professional by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

