Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $2.50. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $759,489.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,917 shares of company stock worth $12,874,469. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

