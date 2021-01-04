Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) PT at $33.71

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

