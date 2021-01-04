Analysts Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. Beyond Air reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on XAIR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth $2,073,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

