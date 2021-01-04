Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

