Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s earnings. Uranium Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uranium Energy.

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

UEC stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

