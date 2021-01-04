Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report $6.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Cellectis posted sales of $6.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $75.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CLLS opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cellectis has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $33.59.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

