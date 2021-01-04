$80.10 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $80.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.69 million and the lowest is $77.77 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $102.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $321.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.01 million to $322.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $383.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.33 million to $394.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $521.72 million, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.