Financial Analysis: MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) & BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) and BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MVC Capital has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MVC Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital -120.96% 5.22% 3.31% BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MVC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MVC Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVC Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.54%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund.

Dividends

MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. MVC Capital pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MVC Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.29 $16.32 million $0.65 14.03 BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund.

Summary

MVC Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

