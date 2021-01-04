Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €185.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) received a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €167.10 ($196.59).

EPA:RI opened at €156.80 ($184.47) on Monday. Pernod Ricard SA has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €158.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €146.39.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

