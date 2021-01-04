Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.74 Million

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce sales of $274.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the lowest is $202.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $306.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.95.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $715,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $223.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.53. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

