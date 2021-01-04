Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,582.50

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,582.50 ($33.74) and last traded at GBX 2,579.50 ($33.70), with a volume of 553496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,424.50 ($31.68).

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,006.43 ($26.21).

The stock has a market cap of £35.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,350.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,007.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Insiders bought 7,004 shares of company stock valued at $16,711,808 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

