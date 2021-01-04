Sei Investments Co. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DHT were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 69.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

