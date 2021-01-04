Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,720 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $389.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,661. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $1,032,306. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

