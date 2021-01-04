$203.90 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $203.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.10 million. CURO Group reported sales of $302.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $849.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.40 million to $856.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $924.72 million, with estimates ranging from $846.60 million to $975.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,876.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.