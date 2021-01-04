$203.90 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $203.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.10 million. CURO Group reported sales of $302.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $849.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.40 million to $856.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $924.72 million, with estimates ranging from $846.60 million to $975.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,876.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

